One tonne of metal stolen from Great Yarmouth industrial estate

Police are appealing for witnesses after one tonne of metal was stolen from a business in Bessemer Way, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

Thieves made off with one tonne of metal after breaking into a secure yard at an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth.

The metal was stolen from a yard in Bessemer Way between 4.30pm on Thursday, January 20 and 7.30am on Friday, January 21.

One tonne of new aluminium metal lengths were taken from the business.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time, and are particularly interested to hear of any large vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Pete Richeda at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/5173/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.