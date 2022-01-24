One tonne of metal stolen from Great Yarmouth industrial estate
Published: 10:13 AM January 24, 2022
- Credit: Google
Thieves made off with one tonne of metal after breaking into a secure yard at an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth.
The metal was stolen from a yard in Bessemer Way between 4.30pm on Thursday, January 20 and 7.30am on Friday, January 21.
One tonne of new aluminium metal lengths were taken from the business.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time, and are particularly interested to hear of any large vehicles in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Pete Richeda at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/5173/22.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.
Most Read
- 1 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
- 2 Taxi driver hopes to be named Miss Voluptuous UK
- 3 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
- 4 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
- 5 New performing arts studio is something to sing about for Gabriella, 21
- 6 Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant
- 7 Man charged in connection with coastal village burglaries
- 8 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
- 9 Pregnancy loss charity opens Great Yarmouth support hub
- 10 Solar panels to slash energy costs for village community hub by £7k