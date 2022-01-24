News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

One tonne of metal stolen from Great Yarmouth industrial estate

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:13 AM January 24, 2022
Metal stolen from secure yard in Bessemer Way, Great Yarmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after one tonne of metal was stolen from a business in Bessemer Way, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

Thieves made off with one tonne of metal after breaking into a secure yard at an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth.

The metal was stolen from a yard in Bessemer Way between 4.30pm on Thursday, January 20 and 7.30am on Friday, January 21.

One tonne of new aluminium metal lengths were taken from the business.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time, and are particularly interested to hear of any large vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Pete Richeda at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/5173/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
  2. 2 Taxi driver hopes to be named Miss Voluptuous UK
  3. 3 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth
  2. 5 New performing arts studio is something to sing about for Gabriella, 21
  3. 6 Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant
  4. 7 Man charged in connection with coastal village burglaries
  5. 8 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
  6. 9 Pregnancy loss charity opens Great Yarmouth support hub
  7. 10 Solar panels to slash energy costs for village community hub by £7k
Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Madness ride the rollercoaster at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach for thier "ouse of Fun" music vodeo.

Nostalgia | Gallery

House of Fun! When Madness video was shot at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The North Drive property.

Five Great Yarmouth properties with stunning sea views

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A car smashed through a family's garden wall and fencing in Gorleston.

Hot tub wrecked after car smashes through garden wall from Wilkos car park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth CCTV appeal

Norfolk Live News

CCTV appeal after series of Great Yarmouth burglaries

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon