Missing man last seen in Great Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:51 AM September 29, 2021   
Jamie Wilkinson, a missing 32-year-old, from Leiston, Suffolk

Police searching for a missing man from Suffolk believe he was last seen in Great Yarmouth. 

Jamie Wilkinson, 32, from Leiston, was reported missing on Tuesday, September 28.

It is believed he was making his way home to Leiston and was last seen at 2pm in Yarmouth. 

Mr Wilkinson is described as white, with short, brown hair, around 6 foot 2 inches, and of slim build.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or has information to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Norfolk Live
Great Yarmouth News
Leiston News

