Cocktail bar re-opens after intruder broke in and stole cash from till

A high street coffee and cocktail bar lost two days' trade following a break-in.

Mixsmiths in Gorleston High Street was targeted on Sunday (October 23) when a man gained access to the premises via a toilet window, forced open the till, and stole £90.

Owner Gail Smith, a former prison officer, said CCTV images provided a clear picture of the culprit, who was also caught on film by other cameras up and down the high street.

She said the break-in happened at around 3pm and was only discovered when the manager popped back to collect his shirt at 4pm and noticed the till had been tampered with.

The police forensic activity and subsequent clean up meant the bar lost two days' trade but is now open as normal.

"It's not nice when you know someone has been on the premises," she said.

"If the manager had gone in an hour earlier he may have caught them in the act and that is worrying because you do not know what people are capable of".



