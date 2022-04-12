Motorcyclist who failed to stop for police arrested for drug driving
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Police
A motorcyclist who failed to stop for police was later arrested for drug driving and a number of driving offences in Great Yarmouth.
The motorcyclist was arrested in St Peters Road at 10.46am on Tuesday, April 12.
Following initial enquiries, the rider, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of driving offences, including driving without a licence, driving with no insurance and drug driving.
The vehicle had also previously been stolen from the West Midlands area.
He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Enquiries are ongoing.
In a tweet, Great Yarmouth Police said the vehicle was seen with a rider and a child pillion amid their 'two-wheel campaign'.
The campaign is a week-long initiative that aims to crack down on motorcyclists, cyclists and e-scooters that are being ridden illegally.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.