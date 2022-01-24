Mountain bike stolen in shed burglary

Noel Close in Hopton-On-Sea where a mountain bike was stolen. - Credit: Google Maps

A mountain bike has been stolen during a shed burglary in a coastal village.

The bike was stolen after suspects broke into a shed at a home in Noel Close in Hopton, near Great Yarmouth.

It happened sometime between 5pm on Sunday, January 16 and 5pm on Wednesday, January 19.

The padlock was broken and a grey 10-speed mountain bike, which has red marks on the rear crossbar, was stolen.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident or stolen property.

Those with information should contact PC Dave Moran at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/4719/22.