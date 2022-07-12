Fifteen CCTV cameras installed in towns to prevent 'unwanted behaviours'

More than a dozen CCTV cameras have been installed across the Great Yarmouth area to help keep residents safe.

The 15 cameras are up and running in areas of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston that are described as having "issues".

The Great Yarmouth CCTV control room - Credit: GYBC

In Great Yarmouth, eight CCVTV cameras have been installed at Sandown Road, North Denes Road, Escourt Road, Kitchener Road, North Drive, Northgate Street and the Wellesley Recreation Ground.

In Gorleston, the seven new devices are in Magdalen Square, Windsor Way, the Crow Hall Green area, Lowestoft Road and Lower Esplanade.

The locations for the 15 cameras were chosen following a consultation last August where residents, businesses, community groups and sports clubs were asked for their views.

About 200 responses were received.

Council leader Carl Smith, Ron Hanton, PC Barry Sills, PC Nigel Robinson and Kate Watts reviewing the CCTV - Credit: GYBC

Funding for the new cameras was awarded to Great Yarmouth Borough Council from the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk.

It followed a successful bid to the Home Office's Safer Streets Fund.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said: "The safety of our residents and visitors is a priority for us, so we are grateful for the funding from Safer Streets Fund to help people in the borough feel safer on our streets.

"We've chosen to place them in areas where we currently experience some issues and hope they will make a difference in preventing unwanted behaviours.”

Sgt Dan Smith, from Great Yarmouth police, said: “We’re really pleased that Safer Streets Funding has given us and our partners at Great Yarmouth Borough Council the opportunity to ask the public what they want and take direct action as a result."

Lower Esplanade in Gorleston has a new CCTV camera - Credit: GYBC

The cameras in Great Yarmouth will be monitored by Community Safety (Great Yarmouth) Ltd which currently monitors other CCTV in the area.

Ron Hanton, the group's chairman, said: "Our CCTV Control Room is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is operational all-year-round.

"As well as having direct links with the police, the CCTV operators also operate radio links for the town centre, the seafront, and the late-night licensed premises.

"These additional cameras will be extremely beneficial in extending our coverage and further reducing crime and disorder.”

The Gorleston cameras will be operated by a team of police support volunteers.