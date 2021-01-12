News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

House damaged by New Year's Eve fireworks

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 4:01 PM January 12, 2021   
Albany Road in Great Yarmouth

Albany Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

Fireworks set off on New Year's Eve on a street in Great Yarmouth damaged a nearby house.

The pyrotechnics were released on Albany Road at 11.50pm on December 31, scorching nearby pipes and bins.

Residential walls were also left with smoke damage.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident, or witnessed it.

Anyone with information should contact PC Faye Stocker at Downham Market Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/148/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk hospital records deadliest day since start of pandemic
  2. 2 Man found guilty of fly-tipping sofa on coast
  3. 3 Boom or bust? New businesses share how they have coped with coronavirus
  1. 4 Group of men playing football among 31 fines for Covid breaches
  2. 5 Tributes to parish council chairman who died suddenly
  3. 6 Woman facing driving ban after motorbike wheelie
  4. 7 Building could 'deteriorate' if change of use bid refused
  5. 8 Dereham, Blofield and Belton are the latest coronavirus infection hotspots
  6. 9 'Huge' numbers apply for Covid marshal jobs on coast paying £10.75 an hour
  7. 10 The colourful past of tycoon behind bid to transform old Pontins site

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Headless seals spark alarm on Norfolk beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

Woman who died in A47 crash which killed two drivers named

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon

Villagers' fury at prospect of horse grazing land becoming 150 homes

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Cannabis factory man had £42,000 under his bed

Christine Cunningham

person