House damaged by New Year's Eve fireworks
Published: 4:01 PM January 12, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Fireworks set off on New Year's Eve on a street in Great Yarmouth damaged a nearby house.
The pyrotechnics were released on Albany Road at 11.50pm on December 31, scorching nearby pipes and bins.
Residential walls were also left with smoke damage.
Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident, or witnessed it.
Anyone with information should contact PC Faye Stocker at Downham Market Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/148/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.
