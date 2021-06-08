Thieves take NHS worker's £400 bike - and leave worthless one in its place

Published: 11:04 AM June 8, 2021

- Credit: Savjune Bogdaite

Thieves stole an NHS worker's bike during an hour-long window - and substituted it for an inferior model.

Savjune Bogdaite left her distinctive sky blue bicycle locked to railings in Camperdown, Great Yarmouth, when it was stolen between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Monday June 7.

- Credit: Savjune Bogdaite

When she returned it had been taken, and another one - which she presumes belonged to the thief - left in its place.

- Credit: Savjune Bogdaite

The 35-year-old imaging assistant at the James Paget University Hospital's ultrasound department said she was heartbroken to lose her £400 pride-and-joy bike - which she uses to get to work from her home in Sackville Close, and will now have to take the bus.

"The bike is very different and distinctive. I have never seen another one in Yarmouth. Everyone always compliments me on how beautiful it is when they see me on it," she said.

- Credit: Savjune Bogdaite

"I worked hard all through the pandemic and I cycle to work," she said. "I look after my things and just the thought that someone has my property is upsetting."

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have captured any suspicious activity on CCTV in the area, should contact the Op Solve Team on 101.

- Credit: Savjune Bogdaite




