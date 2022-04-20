News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
No further action against man arrested in armed police swoop

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:22 PM April 20, 2022
Firearms officers in Nelson Road Central Great Yarmouth

No further action is being taken against a man arrested in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (April 19, 2022) following an incident in Nelson Road Central. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

No further action is being taken against a man arrested following an incident which saw roads cordoned off and a large police presence.

Police were called at 1.50pm on Tuesday (April 19) to reports of a concern for safety for a man at a property on Nelson Road Central, Great Yarmouth.

Firearms officers attended and a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and taken into custody for questioning.

Norfolk Police said in a statement that searches were conducted at the property and that the man was later released with no charges and no further action to be taken.

During the incident people at the scene reported a large police presence and officers with guns.

One man said the area around Nelson Road Central and St George's Road, close to the park, was cordoned off for around an hour.

