No further action over arson and fraud allegation at care home
- Credit: Nicola Davis
No further action will be taken against a man in his 20s arrested following a blaze at a derelict care home, police have confirmed.
Seven fire crews spent four hours tackling the fire at the former Abbeville Lodge in Acle New Road, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 2, this year.
The site had seen a string of arson attacks and on June 3 police confirmed the arrest in connection with criminal damage, arson endangering life, and fraud and forgery.
However, officers have now confirmed no further action will be taken against the man arrested.
A police spokesman said anti-social behaviour was still an issue at the site and work was ongoing between Norfolk Police and the local authority to find a longer term solution.
The former care home was demolished in June.
The site has permission for 14, three-storey town houses fronting School Road Back with garages on the ground floor.
The land, which was up for sale with Charles Bycroft for £500,000, has been sold according to its website.
