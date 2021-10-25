News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
No further action over arson and fraud allegation at care home

Liz Coates

Published: 12:22 PM October 25, 2021   
Fire at Abbeville Lodge Acle New Road Great Yarmouth

Flames rising from the former Abbeville Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Nicola Davis

No further action will be taken against a man in his 20s arrested following a blaze at a derelict care home, police have confirmed.

Seven fire crews spent four hours tackling the fire at the former Abbeville Lodge in Acle New Road, in the early hours of Wednesday, June 2, this year.

Fire at Abbeville Lodge Acle New Road Great Yarmouth

Near neighbours are raised concerns about the alarming number of fires at the former Abbeville care home in Acle New Road. It has now been demolished and the land sold. - Credit: Liz Coates

The site had seen a string of arson attacks and on June 3 police confirmed the arrest in connection with criminal damage, arson endangering life, and fraud and forgery.

However, officers have now confirmed no further action will be taken against the man arrested.

The aftermath of the fire at Abbeville Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Submitted

The aftermath of the fire at Abbeville Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Submitted - Credit: Archant

A police spokesman said anti-social behaviour was still an issue at the site and work was ongoing between Norfolk Police and the local authority to find a longer term solution.

The former care home was demolished in June.

The site has permission for 14, three-storey town houses fronting School Road Back with garages on the ground floor.

The land, which was up for sale with Charles Bycroft for £500,000, has been sold according to its website.

