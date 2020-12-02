News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Cash and jewellery stolen in Gorleston burglary

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:22 PM December 2, 2020   
Police officer with walkie talkie

Suspects stole cash and jewellery from a property on Beccles Road in Gorleston. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Jewellery and cash were stolen in a burglary in Gorleston.

Norfolk police have said the crime happened sometime between 5pm and 7.45pm on Saturday, November 21, at an address in Beccles Road.

The suspect/s gained access to the property by forcing open a bathroom window.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the times stated or has information concerning the incident. They're asked to contact PC Luke Demetriou at Gorleston police station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/82378/20.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town in mourning as nightclub owner who 'loved everybody' dies at 49

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Video

'An absolute shock' - clifftop cafe closed amid demolition fears

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

Beach and dunes depleted by 'massive forces' as high tides hit

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

'Appalling' - bid for flat-pack flats sparks anger on coast

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon