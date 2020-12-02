Cash and jewellery stolen in Gorleston burglary

Published: 3:22 PM December 2, 2020

Suspects stole cash and jewellery from a property on Beccles Road in Gorleston. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Jewellery and cash were stolen in a burglary in Gorleston.

Norfolk police have said the crime happened sometime between 5pm and 7.45pm on Saturday, November 21, at an address in Beccles Road.

The suspect/s gained access to the property by forcing open a bathroom window.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the times stated or has information concerning the incident. They're asked to contact PC Luke Demetriou at Gorleston police station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/82378/20.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.