Michael Irons has appeared in court charged with manslaughter after a crash in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

A man has appeared in court charged with manslaughter following the death of a woman in her 90s following a crash.

Police were called to reports of a serious collision involving two cars and a pedestrian on Alexandra Road, Great Yarmouth, close to the junction with Crown Road.

A pedestrian, who is understood to be 96, was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries following the crash which happened at about 3.45pm on Tuesday, March 8 but died yesterday (Wednesday, March 9).

Detectives were granted extra time to question a man who was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in connection with the incident.

Michael Irons, of Lilac Close in Bradwell, near Yarmouth, has been charged with manslaughter, causing a death of another while uninsured, aggravated criminal damage and driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit.

The 26-year-old appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (March 10) via videolink from Great Yarmouth PIC when he spoke only to confirm his details.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on April 7 at 9.30am by city magistrates.

There was no application for bail and Irons was remanded in custody until the next hearing at the crown court.