Jonas Stalgys has been jailed after a series of sex assaults, including one at La Continental cafe in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

A partially sighted woman in a mobility scooter now worries about going out after being sexually assaulted at a Norfolk café.

Jonas Stalgys, 40, approached the woman at La Continental café in Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard he touched the victim on her upper thigh.

Helen Easterbrook, prosecuting, said she shouted out “what are you doing? Don’t touch me".

She cried for help and Stalgys left but was arrested by a passing police officer.

The incident, in October last year, happened while he was released under investigation for a previous sexual assault on nursing staff at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) on October 7, 2020.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston where some of Jonas Stalgys' sexual assaults took place.

He had been taken to hospital after being found intoxicated before sexually assaulting two nurses, one of whom he kissed and touched on the breast.

He also assaulted a security officer who tried to restrain him.

They followed two previous sexual assaults on nursing staff when Stalgys was brought into the JPUH on October 2, 2020, again after he was found drunk in Yarmouth.

Stalgys, of King Street, Yarmouth, appeared in court for sentence on Friday (October 8) having admitted five counts of sexual assault and one of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The court heard impact statements from some of the victims, including the woman on the mobility scooter.

She had only recently been diagnosed as being partially sighted and was “already feeling vulnerable”.

Following the attack her mood had got worse and she now “worries about going out”.

She said: “My liberty has been taken away from me and my love of the outdoors lost.”

The victim said it has left her “feeling vulnerable” and “fearing young men”.

She also said she felt sick every time she passed the café.

Judge Andrew Shaw said the victim on the mobility scooter was “especially vulnerable".

Jailing Stalgys for 18 months, Judge Shaw said: “It’s clear you have a significant problem with alcohol but in my opinion a prolonged period of abstinence necessitated by imprisonment will assist you when you’re released.”

He added the public must get the message “loud and clear” that sexual assaults on nurses and health care professionals will result in custody.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Stalgys remembered “nothing” of the offences but was “shocked and appalled” by his behaviour.

Stalgys must sign on the sex offenders register for 10 years.