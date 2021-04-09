News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Graffiti vandals hit village sites with 'TOXIC GYB 2021' slogan

James Weeds

Published: 11:24 AM April 9, 2021    Updated: 11:34 AM April 9, 2021
A public littler bin with "Toxic GYB 2021" scrawled on the top in blue ink.

"Toxic GYB 2021" graffitied on a public bin in Bradwell. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Vandals have sparked a police investigation after daubing paint at a number of sites in a village including a bus shelter and noticeboard.

Police are appealing for information after a number of sites were damaged by graffiti in Bradwell.

The damage is believed to have taken place on or around Tuesday, March 30, when the tag ‘TOXIC GYB 2021’ was sprayed in three locations.

A bin in Green Lane playing field, a bus shelter on Laurel Drive, and a noticeboard on Mill Lane, close to Willow Avenue were targeted.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information related to the criminal damage.

Those with information are asked to contact PC Faye Stocker at Downham Market police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/20726/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

