Police reveal hundreds of offences involving e-scooters
A report of someone using an e-scooter to pull a trailer at 60mph is one of 120 reports of offences involving the vehicles in the past year.
Norfolk Constabulary provided information of the 120 reports following a freedom of information request.
Reports included "suspects on electric scooters" when involved in other crimes such as burglaries and assaults.
E-scooters were also involved in a report of someone who "made off from police."
One recent report in Belton involved a teacher, John Sanders, receiving two fractures to his eye socket in a hit and run collision with an e-scooter rider.
The rider's identity is still unknown.
Following the incident, Mr Sanders, 54, said: "There has to be some social responsibility."
Mr Sanders is currently a supply teacher and is unable to work due to his injuries. He says this has caused a financial issue for him and his family.
"I think there just has to be better safety aspects about e-scooters, insurance wise, noise wise," he said.
"To me, they can’t share pathways with pedestrians. Anything motorised shouldn’t be on the pavement."
Norfolk Police revealed a number of traffic offences among the incidents, including drink driving and an e-scooter driving at 60mph while pulling a trailer.
Temporary Chief Inspector Jon Chapman, head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “E-scooters are classed as a motor vehicle under the Road Traffic Act and therefore we must remind users to treat them as such.
“As it is a motor vehicle, the Road Traffic Act also provides powers to police to stop users of e-scooters for offences such as drug and drink driving as well as careless or dangerous driving.
"It is important that users stick to the roads. The use of e-scooters on pavements is not allowed by law."
In Great Yarmouth, trials for the Ginger e-scooter hire service began on Tuesday, March 30.
Great Yarmouth Borough councillor Penny Carpenter, who tested a Ginger e-scooter around the time the trial launched, said: "This is very much a trial – we will learn lessons as we go, welcome constructive feedback and will work with Ginger to review operations.”