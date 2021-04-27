Police reveal hundreds of offences involving e-scooters

Published: 8:35 AM April 27, 2021 Updated: 9:48 AM April 27, 2021

A report of someone using an e-scooter to pull a trailer at 60mph is one of 120 reports of offences involving the vehicles in the past year.

Norfolk Constabulary provided information of the 120 reports following a freedom of information request.

Reports included "suspects on electric scooters" when involved in other crimes such as burglaries and assaults.

E-scooters were also involved in a report of someone who "made off from police."

One recent report in Belton involved a teacher, John Sanders, receiving two fractures to his eye socket in a hit and run collision with an e-scooter rider.

The rider's identity is still unknown.

An e-scooter driver collided with John Sanders at 12:30am on Saturday, April 17. - Credit: J. Sanders

Following the incident, Mr Sanders, 54, said: "There has to be some social responsibility."

Mr Sanders is currently a supply teacher and is unable to work due to his injuries. He says this has caused a financial issue for him and his family.

"I think there just has to be better safety aspects about e-scooters, insurance wise, noise wise," he said.

"To me, they can’t share pathways with pedestrians. Anything motorised shouldn’t be on the pavement."

Norfolk Police revealed a number of traffic offences among the incidents, including drink driving and an e-scooter driving at 60mph while pulling a trailer.

Temporary Chief Inspector Jon Chapman, head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “E-scooters are classed as a motor vehicle under the Road Traffic Act and therefore we must remind users to treat them as such.

Taking part in the trial on the cycleway beside the Town Hall: The council’s political group leaders, Cllr Carl Smith (front right) and Trevor Wainwright (front left), together with Sheila Oxtoby, the CEO (back left), and Cllr Penny Carpenter, chairman of the environment committee (back right). - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

“As it is a motor vehicle, the Road Traffic Act also provides powers to police to stop users of e-scooters for offences such as drug and drink driving as well as careless or dangerous driving.

"It is important that users stick to the roads. The use of e-scooters on pavements is not allowed by law."

In Great Yarmouth, trials for the Ginger e-scooter hire service began on Tuesday, March 30.

Great Yarmouth Borough councillor Penny Carpenter, who tested a Ginger e-scooter around the time the trial launched, said: "This is very much a trial – we will learn lessons as we go, welcome constructive feedback and will work with Ginger to review operations.”