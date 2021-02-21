News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Defective cars, drugs and uninsured drivers found in police checks

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:59 AM February 21, 2021   
A VW was stopped on Dene Street, in Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, February 20.

Three drivers were stopped by police in Great Yarmouth on Saturday with some driving without insurance and with car defects.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team took to Twitter on Saturday evening, February 20, on Dene Street after stopping a VW, with the driver spotted not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers also allegedly found a defective tyre and 20g of cannabis in the car.

A Nissan was stopped in Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, February 20.

Shortly afterwards, an uninsured Nissan driver was stopped, with officers issuing a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) after finding the car also had no MOT or tax since last year.

A BMW driver was also stopped on Dene Street and issued with a TOR, with officers saying the driver had no insurance, with the car incorrectly registered, as well as having defective lights.

A BMW was stopped on Dene Street, in Great Yarmouth, on Saturday, February 20.

