Yarmouth surrounding villages invited to have say on policing

Officers will be visiting Norfolk villages near Great Yarmouth to talk about issues residents might be facing in the area. - Credit: PA

People living in villages near Great Yarmouth have been invited to raise any issues they have with crime and policing in the area.

Throughout April, PC Gary May, beat manager for the Rural Flegg Villages, will be out speaking to residents about issues which matter most to them.

Pop-up engagement events will be held in Filby, Martham, Thurne, Fleggburgh, Hemsby, Stokesby, Winterton, Rollesby and Repps with Bastwick.

On Saturday, April 9 at The Village Green in Martham from 11am until 12pm and Filby Post Office between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

On Monday, April 11 at The Staithe in Thurne from 11am until 12pm and Stokesby Village Green from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.

PC May will be at Fleggburgh Village Hall carpark on Saturday, April 16 between 11am and 12pm and at Runham Village Green from 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

On Sunday, April 17, the beat manager will be at Hemsby Lifeboat Station on Beach Road from 11am until 12pm and, from 12.30pm and 1.30pm, PC May will be outside the Village Hall in Winterton.

Later in the month, there is an engagement event planned for Rollesby from 11am until 12pm in St George's Church carpark in Rollesby on Wednesday, April 27. Also on that day, PC May will be stopping by at Repps with Bastwick Village Hall carpark from 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Great Yarmouth Police have encouraged people to come and say hello, as well as discuss their local issues or concerns.

The pop-up sessions are part of many such events that have been or are being organised by police across the borough.

For details of other Great Yarmouth Police engagement events or to get crime prevention advice, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/GreatYarmouthPolice or Twitter at twitter.com/GYarmouthPolice.