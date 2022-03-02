Village residents invited to have their say on policing

Officers will be visiting Norfolk villages near Great Yarmouth to talk about issues residents might be facing in the area. - Credit: PA

People living in villages near Great Yarmouth have been invited to raise any issues they have with crime and policing in the area.

The pop-up engagement events will be held at Winterton, Rollesby and Repps with Bastwick.

On Thursday, March 3 between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, officers will be outside Winterton village hall.

On Friday, March 4 between 11am and 12pm, officers will be present at St George's Church carpark on Heath Road.

Later in the day, officers will be based at Repps village hall carpark on Mill Road between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

The event is for people who live in the general vicinity.

Great Yarmouth Police have encouraged people to come and say hello, as well as discuss their local issues or concerns.

The pop-up session is one of many such events that have been or are being organised by police across the borough.

For details of other Great Yarmouth Police engagement events or to get crime prevention advice, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/GreatYarmouthPolice or Twitter at twitter.com/GYarmouthPolice.