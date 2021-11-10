News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Driver banned for having cocaine by-product in his blood

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 9:58 PM November 10, 2021
Steven De La Salle will stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on November 24 2020. Google

David King appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court - Credit: Google Maps

A motorist who had the by-products of cocaine in his system as he was driving along the A47 has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 14 months.

David King was stopped by police on the A47 at Great Yarmouth on May 11 and gave a blood sample which showed he had benzoylecgonine in his system.

It is produced by the liver following cocaine consumption.

King, 45, of Park Court, North Walsham, pleaded guilty at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court to having an illegal amount of the substance in his blood.

Samantha Crockett, prosecuting, said an aggravating factor was that King had a passenger in his Nissan Quasqai at the time he was stopped.

You may also want to watch:

Magistrates heard King ,who is on Universal Credit, had co-operated with the police.

King was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered by magistrates to pay costs of £105 and a £34 victim surcharge.

Most Read

  1. 1 Anti-vax protest outside Great Yarmouth shopping centre
  2. 2 Scooter cavalcade tribute for former footballer and Mod 'Noddy'
  3. 3 Patient died waiting an hour for ambulance to come to life-threatening call
  1. 4 Top chef behind seaside pop-up looks to open first restaurant
  2. 5 Family return from trick or treating to find Christmas gifts stolen
  3. 6 Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Step along the quays in the 1960s
  4. 7 A year on since the snap lock down
  5. 8 Man who risked life to save neighbour from blaze handed bravery award
  6. 9 Drunken man ran towards paramedic and swore at people
  7. 10 Life on the edge: Dramatic pictures show scale of erosion at Winterton
Great Yarmouth News
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A forensics vehicle outside a house in Gorleston.

Police investigate sudden death of woman in Gorleston

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth new bridge aerial photo

Stunning aerial photos show progress on new bridge

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Iron Duke pub in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

What next for Great Yarmouth's Iron Duke pub?

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Google map image of the Carlton Hotel

'We will do better' - Yarmouth hotel manager's pledge after inspection woes

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon