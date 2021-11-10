Driver banned for having cocaine by-product in his blood

A motorist who had the by-products of cocaine in his system as he was driving along the A47 has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 14 months.

David King was stopped by police on the A47 at Great Yarmouth on May 11 and gave a blood sample which showed he had benzoylecgonine in his system.

It is produced by the liver following cocaine consumption.

King, 45, of Park Court, North Walsham, pleaded guilty at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court to having an illegal amount of the substance in his blood.

Samantha Crockett, prosecuting, said an aggravating factor was that King had a passenger in his Nissan Quasqai at the time he was stopped.

Magistrates heard King ,who is on Universal Credit, had co-operated with the police.

King was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered by magistrates to pay costs of £105 and a £34 victim surcharge.