People offered chance to have their say on policing in coastal town

Anthony Carroll

Published: 9:55 AM January 22, 2022
People living in the north of Great Yarmouth can raise concerns they have with crime in the streets they live on at a virtual police meeting

North Yarmouth beat manager PC Shane Carroll will be holding a virtual engagement event on Thursday, January 27 from 6pm to 8pm.

A spokesman for Great Yarmouth Police said: "This is an opportunity to speak to an officer about any issues or concerns you may have in the North Yarmouth area."

Anyone who would like to speak to PC Carroll can register their interest or find out more information by emailing: gtyarmouth-operationalpartnership@norfolk.police.uk

Officers based in the borough of Great Yarmouth are looking to engage more with people and listen to any concerns they have about their communities.

For details of other Great Yarmouth Police engagement events or to get crime prevention advice, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/GreatYarmouthPolice or Twitter at twitter.com/GYarmouthPolice.

