Orange digger stolen from Norfolk Broads village

A 40-tonne orange digger has been stolen from a village in Norfolk.

Officers are appealing for information following the theft which happened overnight between Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, in The Knoll, in Tunstall near Acle.

Anyone who may have information has been asked to contact PC Jack Kelleher at Sprowston Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/56020/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.