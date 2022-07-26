News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Orange digger stolen from Norfolk Broads village

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:18 AM July 26, 2022
The digger was taken from The Knoll, Tunstall

The digger was stolen from The Knoll, Tunstall - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 40-tonne orange digger has been stolen from a village in Norfolk.

Officers are appealing for information following the theft which happened overnight between Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19, in The Knoll, in Tunstall near Acle.

Police are appealing for information following the theft

Police are appealing for information following the theft - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Anyone who may have information has been asked to contact PC Jack Kelleher at Sprowston Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/56020/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
Acle News

Don't Miss

Police at the scene of the incident in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Three people arrested after man stabbed in Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston beach has been named among the world's top tourist attractions.

Norfolk beach named among world's top tourist attractions by Tripadvisor

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police arrested three people and caught 41 drivers speeding in Great Yarmouth as part of Ope

Norfolk Live News

Four people arrested and 13 vehicles seized in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A field fire in Hopton has closed the A47

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Crop field blaze closes A47 on Norfolk border

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon