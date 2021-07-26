Man 'helping police with inquiries' in search for missing woman

Video

Published: 6:34 PM July 26, 2021 Updated: 6:45 PM July 26, 2021

The home of Patricia Holland who is missing from Lowestoft Road, Gorleston. - Credit: Liz Coates

A man in his 40s is helping police with their inquiries following an appeal to find a missing woman.

Police were called amid concern for the safety of Patricia Holland, 83, from Lowestoft Road, who was last seen near her home on Saturday evening (July 24) around 9.20pm.

Subsequently, a man in his 40s is helping police with their inquiries, a spokesman said.

A seal remains in place at the property and detectives say the investigation relates to an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.

Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Neighbours told today how police and forensic teams swooped on the Gorleston street, sparking fears for her safety.

Concerns were reported to police at around 12pm on Sunday.

She is described as being of a slight build, around 5ft 7ins but walks slightly bent over so may appear shorter, with a pale complexion and grey shoulder length hair. She has mobility problems and usually walks with a walking frame.

Neighbours looked on as officers arrived in the street and remained there all day on Sunday.

There has been a large police presence in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, all day. - Credit: Liz Coates

One couple reported a police presence at around 10pm when officers with torches appeared to be trying to raise the occupants.

Later residents told of being woken at 4.30am on Monday by officers asking to search residential gardens.

A bin at the end of the footbridge linking Victoria Road with Lowestoft Road had also been sealed off as part of the search.

One woman described Mrs Holland, who she understood was a great grandmother, as "a lovely little old lady" and "quite vibrant."

Police sealed off a litter bin in Lowestoft Road. - Credit: Liz Coates

A single officer sat at the front of the house while forensic officers wearing blue suits searched the area.

At one time Emma Halls, in Elmgrove Road, said she counted ten police vehicles in the quiet dead-end street, also a busy crossing point for people using the footbridge.

She said speculation was rife in the area and that while everyone hoped for the best, they feared the worst due to the amount of police "flooding the area."

Leon Simmons said he had seen police dogs in the house, and the police drone flying overhead.

"I just feel awful that she could be terrified somewhere and afraid to come home," he added.

A large police presence in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, following a missing person's appeal for Patricia Holland, 83. - Credit: Liz Coates

Another neighbour said she had last seen Mrs Holland on Thursday sitting outside the Feathers in Gorleston High Street. They had spoken about their planned trip to take her for her second Covid jab and going to a cafe afterwards, which she was looking forward to.

People said she lived with a lodger, a man they estimated to be in his 40s.

"It is very worrying," another said. "We just want to know if she is ok."

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, are asked to email Norfolk Police at OpAeroplane@norfolk.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference number: 36/53382/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org