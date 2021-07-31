Best friend pays tribute to missing woman, describing her as a 'lovely lady'

Published: 5:30 AM July 31, 2021

The best friend of a missing Gorleston woman has paid tribute to "the real Pat".

Patricia Holland was reported missing on Sunday and police have been searching her residence and neighbouring areas since then.

A man was initially arrested, then released, on suspicion of murder and police have since said they believe the 83-year-old is dead.

Elizabeth Hemmings, a close friend of Mrs Holland, said 'she was a lovely, lovely lady' and described her shock at what has happened.

Elizabeth Hemmings saw Patricia Holland daily. - Credit: James Weeds

The pair met about three years ago, after Mrs Holland encouraged Ms Hemmings to "get back out into the community".

She said: "She was my best friend. She was very argumentative, stubborn and often won many an argument between us.

"Pat taught me it was OK to fall out and then make up, and we would often joke about who was going to begin an argument between us first."

Ms Hemmings and Mrs Holland met at the community group held at St Andrew's Church in Gorleston in 2018 and had been in regular contact since then.

"We saw each other every day.

"I would go round in the morning and we would drink coffee and sit at the bottom of the garden, and just talk and feed the birds.

"She always let me know when it was time for me to go. We had a good relationship and I miss her."

Police continue their watch outside Patricia Holland's house. - Credit: James Weeds

Mrs Holland was also a frequent visitor to foodbanks in Gorleston.

"I would class her as the head of the community," Ms Hemmings said.

"She was a very much loved lady. She was bouncy, bubbly, and just amazing."

Mrs Holland was active in the community, regularly visiting foodbanks and church social groups.

St Mary Magdalene Church in Gorleston, where Pat would often visit. - Credit: James Weeds

The Rev Matthew Price, of St Mary Magdalene's church, said: "She was well liked and the community clearly cared deeply for her.

"She, her family and friends, and all involved in searching for her are in our prayers.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information, dash cam or ring doorbell footage from the areas of Lowestoft Road/Poplar Ave/Elmgrove Road/Middleton Road/Victoria Road/A47 Roundabout with Victoria Road that may be relevant to this incident is asked to use an online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1.

You can also contact Detective Inspector Chris Burgess in the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Aeroplane and a member of the enquiry team will get back to you.