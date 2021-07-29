Forensic officers back as hunt for missing Patricia Holland in fifth day
- Credit: James WeedsJames Weeds
The police search for Patricia Holland continues.
On Wednesday morning, one officer was keeping watch at Ms Holland's property on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston before Forensic Services arrived just after 9am.
At approximately 9.45am, a larger forensic team arrived at the scene. Officers were getting dressed in their crime scene suits and entered the property.
A police spokesperson said there were no further updates on the case, but searches will continue throughout the day and the police cordon remains in place around Ms Holland's house.
The 83-year-old was last scene on Saturday, July 24, at approximately 9.20pm.
She was reported missing on Sunday at around midday.
The public are still encouraged to check their outbuildings and gardens as the search continues.
Any witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam or Ring doorbell footage from the areas of Lowestoft Road, Poplar Avenue, Elmgrove Road, Middleton Road, Victoria Road and the A47 Roundabout with Victoria Road that may be relevant to this incident is asked to use an online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1
People can also contact Detective Inspector Chris Burgess in the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Aeroplane.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org