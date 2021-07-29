News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Forensic officers back as hunt for missing Patricia Holland in fifth day

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:39 AM July 29, 2021   
Forensic Services outside house of Patricia Holland.

Forensic Services were preparing to re-enter Patricia Holland's house at approximately 9.45am on Thursday. - Credit: James Weeds

The police search for Patricia Holland continues.

On Wednesday morning, one officer was keeping watch at Ms Holland's property on Lowestoft Road, Gorleston before Forensic Services arrived just after 9am.

At approximately 9.45am, a larger forensic team arrived at the scene. Officers were getting dressed in their crime scene suits and entered the property.

A police spokesperson said there were no further updates on the case, but searches will continue throughout the day and the police cordon remains in place around Ms Holland's house.

Forensic Services van outside house of Patricia Holland

Forensic Services van outside house of Patricia Holland on Thursday, - Credit: James Weeds

The 83-year-old was last scene on Saturday, July 24, at approximately 9.20pm.

She was reported missing on Sunday at around midday.

Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24.

Patricia Holland, 83, was last seen at her home in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, at around 9.20pm on Saturday, July 24. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The public are still encouraged to check their outbuildings and gardens as the search continues.

Any witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam or Ring doorbell footage from the areas of Lowestoft Road, Poplar Avenue, Elmgrove Road, Middleton Road, Victoria Road and the A47 Roundabout with Victoria Road that may be relevant to this incident is asked to use an online portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1

People can also contact Detective Inspector Chris Burgess in the Norfolk and Suffolk Joint Major Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Op Aeroplane.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Forensic Services preparing to enter Patricia Holland's house in Gorleston.

Forensic Services preparing to enter Patricia Holland's house in Gorleston. - Credit: James Weeds

Gorleston News

