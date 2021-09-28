News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man charged for jewellery shop burglary

James Weeds

Published: 4:52 PM September 28, 2021   
A police cordon on King Street, Great Yarmouth.

Police responded to the burglary at Philip John Jewellers on King Street in Great Yarmouth on Friday, September 10. - Credit: James Weeds

A man from Lowestoft has been charged for the burglary of a Great Yarmouth jewellery shop.

An estimated £15,000 worth of items including diamond earrings, gold earrings and various bangles were taken from Philip John Jewellers on the morning of Friday, September 10.

Philip Barulis.

Philip Barulis, owner of Philip John Jewellers was alerted of an alarm at 4.30am on Friday, September 10. - Credit: James Weeds

Philip Barulis, who has owned the store for 33 years, had to close his shop for several days following the burglary.

He said: "I'm just going to plod on and be a bit more vigilant.

"That's all you can do."

Mr Barulis praised Norfolk Police for their help in the matter, adding: "They've been pretty good and have kept me updated.

"They've been quite helpful."

Glenn Miller, 48, of Montgomery Avenue, Lowestoft, has been charged with burglary, possession of cannabis and driving without a driving licence or insurance.

He appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Thursday, September 23 and was remanded into custody.

