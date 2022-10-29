Wanted poster released after giant 'Cinderella' pumpkin stolen

Five-year-old Primrose has appealed to thieves who stole a giant 'Cinderella' ghost pumpkin that was raising money for charity to return it. - Credit: supplied by Suzi Russell

A giant ghost pumpkin that would need "two people to lift it" has been stolen from a family's doorstep.

The seasonal fruit was due to be carved for charity and had raised more than £100.

Undeterred, its owners are reaching out to anyone who knows where it is and appealing for its return, dubbing the saga "Pumpkingate".

The pumpkin - described as a 'Cinderella' pumpkin due to its enormous size - went missing from the home of farmer's wife and Body Shop at Home representative Suzi Russell in Squires Walk, Gunton, near Lowestoft.

It was grown on the family's Phillips' farm in Lound for the wholesale market but being so large was picked out as special and auctioned off to the highest bidder who paid £50.

The new owner had not yet picked it up and so the family gained further sponsorship by offering to carve the gourd - bringing the total to more than £100.

Ms Russell has responded with horror to the theft saying she hopes those who have it "put their backs out" trying to carry it.

Her five-year-old daughter Primrose has joined the plea for witnesses, recording a short video declaring "stealing is not kind".

And a sepia-style "Wanted" poster is being shared on social media with people tagging the theft as "unbelievable" and "totally disgusting".

Ms Russell said it was too late to find another one of similar size for the charity stunt, although well-wishers were saying their donations were safe.

"Even if someone said they thought it was for sale and were going to pop the money back I would really like them to return it," she said.

"Just bring it back. You have upset a five year old and taken from a charity. Where are your morals?"

So far there have been a number of sightings although Ms Russell thinks anyone spotted carrying a large white pumpkin would probably not be holding hers as it would be too heavy for one person.

"Everyone is on the hunt," she said, adding: "I am not best pleased".

White 'ghost' pumpkins have become popular, although their flesh is more dense and difficult to carve.

The pumpkin was taken on Tuesday or Wednesday evening when Ms Russell, 33, who is well-known in the community, was out organising a free Halloween party.

It was raising money for Children on the Edge, a charity set up by Body Shop founder Anita Roddick.








