News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Dog walker warning over poisoned meatballs at beauty spot

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 1:03 PM August 25, 2021   
The ruins of the Roman fort at Burgh Castle near Great Yarmouth.April 2016.Picture: James Bass

The ruins of the Roman fort at Burgh Castle near Great Yarmouth. Dog walkers are being warned to be vigilant after a suspected poisoning. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

Dog walkers who exercise their pets at one of Norfolk's best loved historic sites are being warned to be vigilant.

Norfolk Archaeological Trust said in a post that it had received unconfirmed reports about dogs being poisoned by meat balls laced with slug pellets.

The post said: "We have no further details at present but advise all dog walkers to be extra vigilant at Burgh Castle Fort.

Views from the boardwalk at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. The village has a number of holiday parks and a

Views from the boardwalk at Burgh Castle Roman Fort. The site is popular with dog walkers. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

"Norfolk Constabulary are involved with the investigation and the Parish Council are aware. Please report to us and the police any suspicious activity or if you find anything of concern, thank you."

It follows a similar incident earlier this month when around 20 meatballs, which had a number of pellets inside, were left on Granville Road in Great Yarmouth. 

The alarm was raised after a dog fell seriously ill. It was taken to the vets and made a full recovery.

You may also want to watch:

At the time the police said they were treating the incident as an act of animal cruelty and appealed for witnesses.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mysterious lights appear in skies over Great Yarmouth
  2. 2 See inside Great Yarmouth's mysterious Ice House
  3. 3 'Remarkable' foster carer who gave a happy home to hundreds remembered
  1. 4 Norfolk soldier in touching image of Afghanistan evacuation
  2. 5 McDonald's in Norwich runs out of milkshakes amid nationwide shortages
  3. 6 Holidaymaker wins £180k at Yarmouth casino
  4. 7 Former New Look set to become adult gaming centre
  5. 8 Stunning drone shots capture some of east coast's best landmarks
  6. 9 Bid to bulldoze 'charming' seafront home
  7. 10 £4m pledged to tackle Gorleston floods
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Arrests at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital

Three arrested for arson, drugs, and theft after police swoop at hospital

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Banksy stable at Merrivale Model Village Great Yarmouth

Worth 'silly money' - but is the Banksy stable a 'poisoned chalice'?

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A cash reward to help catch vandals who tore down a photography display has been offered.

Cash reward offered to help catch street art vandals

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Ladybird guest house at Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth.

Two guest houses by the sea up for sale at auction

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon