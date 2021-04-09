News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Thieves target boats on Broads and local rivers

James Weeds

Published: 2:56 PM April 9, 2021   
Police Officers. Picture: James Bass.

Police Officers. Picture: James Bass. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

A swathe of criminal damage and theft on boats along the Broads and local rivers has sparked a police appeal. 

Between 4pm on Friday, April 2, and 11am on Tuesday, April 6, a 25 HP Yamaha outboard engine was stolen from a Reed Cutter boat moored at St Benet’s Abbey on the River Bure.

The reed cutters, Lawrence Watts, Paul Eldridge and Rowan Nichols, warned people to "stay vigilant" following the theft, which they say has left them unable to do their job.

A black Yamaha 25hp outboard motor.

The stolen outboard motor. - Credit: Rowan Nichols

A second incident saw a floating pontoon at New Mills Yard, Norwich, on the River Wensum vandalised between Friday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 7.

In a third incident, a mooring sign was removed at Brundall Church Fen on the River Yare overnight on Saturday, April 3.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Paul Bassham on 101 at Norfolk Police.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

