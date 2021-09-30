VW Golf crashes into parked cars and flips on roof after police chase
- Credit: Google maps
Three people have been arrested after a police chase ended with a driver smashing into parked cars.
It happened after police tried to stop a silver VW Golf on St Hugh's Green in Gorleston at around 10.45pm last night (Thursday, September 29) due to the manner of driving, but it sped away.
Officers pursued the vehicle after it failed to stop, which resulted in the Golf colliding with two parked cars on Wadham Road and flipping onto its roof.
A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene.
A man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of public order offences and obstructing police.
They all remain in Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and will be questioned in due course.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also attended to make the area safe and deal with a fuel leak, taking around 40 minutes.
There were no reports of any injuries.