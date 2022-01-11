Video
WATCH: Police chase driver careers wrong way through roadworks
Dramatic video has emerged of a high speed police chase the wrong way through roadworks.
The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle, a Ford Transit flatbed van, failed to stop for police in Lowestoft at around 7.45pm on Sunday leading officers on a chase through Gorleston to Yarmouth - part of which was picked up on camera in Beccles Road.
The footage shows the van travelling the wrong way through roadworks, clipping a chicane of traffic cones, and pursued by police cars.
The road is closed while Anglian Water carries out a £4m scheme to alleviate flooding.
The 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop around 15 minutes later in Harbord Crescent close to the seafront when he crashed into a bollard.
An eyewitness said he saw the van driver go past very fast in the opposite direction, along a no-entry road.
He added: "Luckily there weren't any other cars on the road but as soon he noticed one car in distance he quickly pulled the car into the middle lane hitting those sign warning cones and drove towards Yarmouth."
The driver was released under investigation while enquiries continue.
