Police cordon on Great Yarmouth street
Published: 8:42 AM September 10, 2021
- Credit: James Weeds
A police cordon is in place on a street in Great Yarmouth town centre this morning.
At 8am on Friday, September 9am, a police vehicle was blocking an alleyway leading to a block of flats on King Street.
One police officer was also patrolling the area, with the cordon blocking access to an office building, Philip John Jewellers and the alleyway which provides access to Victoria Apartments.
The cordon ends by the entrance of Town Pharmacy.
Norfolk Constabulary have been contacted.
More details to follow.
