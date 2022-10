A park in Great Yarmouth town centre was cordoned off by police on Monday morning. - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A police cordon is in place at the entrance to a Great Yarmouth town centre park.

The cordon was in place this morning by the Crown Road entrance to St George's Park, with two police officers on guard.

It is thought an incident occurred at around 9am, but no details have yet been confirmed.

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for information.

More to follow.

