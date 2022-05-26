Six arrested after Willow the dog finds 'substantial' quantity of drugs

Six people have been arrested following raids in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs

Six people have been arrested after Willow the police dog found a "substantial" quantity of drugs and money during a series of raids.

She used her well-trained nose to find the evidence during raids at homes across Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, May 24.

Four of those arrested have now been released under investigation pending further enquiries and two are in custody.

Willow, a Norfolk and Suffolk police dog. - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs

Willow assisted members of the South Norfolk Neighbourhood Policing Team, Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team, Great Yarmouth Safer Neighbourhoods Team and Moonshot East, who made the arrests.

Following the raids, Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs said on Twitter: "A substantial quantity of drugs and money has been recovered thanks to Willow's sensitive nose.

"You can hide it but she will find it."

Police said they would not be revealing the number of drugs seized and their value as they were still being processed.

Drugs found by Willow during police raids in Yarmouth. - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs



