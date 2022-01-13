Have your say on policing in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth Police are inviting residents to attend an event where they can raise any issues they have with crime and policing in the area.

The pop-up engagement event will be held in Clarendon Close and is for people who live in the general vicinity.

It will be held on Friday, February 11 between 11am and noon, and will be hosted by North Yarmouth beat manager PC Dale Chusonis.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said people could pop by to discuss their local issues or concerns.

The pop-up session is one of many such events that have been or are being organised by police across the borough.

Officers are looking to engage more with people and listen to any concerns they have about their communities.

For details of other Great Yarmouth Police engagement events or to get crime prevention advice, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/GreatYarmouthPolice or Twitter at twitter.com/GYarmouthPolice.



