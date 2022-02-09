CCTV released as police hunt two men in connection with £2,000 laptop theft

Video

Police have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to after a laptop was stolen in Gorleston. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are searching for two men caught on CCTV they would like to speak to following the theft of a laptop worth more than £2,000 in Gorleston.

A man claimed he was forced to hand over the laptop to Facebook fraudsters who came to his home and pretended to pay for it with a fake bank app.

The incident happened on Avondale Road between 2.20pm and 3.20pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, when the suspects allegedly intimidated the victim into handing over the laptop without transferring the money.

Officers have now released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to about the incident.

Anyone who recognises these men should contact PC Jodie Jennings on 101 quoting crime reference 36/6348/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

