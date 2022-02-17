News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Police hunt wanted 31-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:20 PM February 17, 2022
Stephen Dye is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Stephen Dye is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are searching for a wanted man with links to Great Yarmouth.

Stephen Dye, 31, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is white, 5ft 11, with a shaved head and a receding hairline, green eyes and a proportionate build.

Anyone who has seen Dye or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

