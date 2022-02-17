Police hunt wanted 31-year-old man

Stephen Dye is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are searching for a wanted man with links to Great Yarmouth.

Stephen Dye, 31, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is white, 5ft 11, with a shaved head and a receding hairline, green eyes and a proportionate build.

Anyone who has seen Dye or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

