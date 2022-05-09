News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Police hunt wanted man from Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:10 AM May 9, 2022
Jack Docherty is wanted for failing to appear at court

Jack Docherty is wanted for failing to appear at court - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 28-year-old man from Great Yarmouth is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Police are asking for help to trace Jack Docherty who is also known to visit Gorleston.

He is white, of stocky build, around 5ft 9in, with brown eyes and is balding with light brown hair.

Jack Docherty is wanted for failing to appear at court

Jack Docherty is wanted for failing to appear at court - Credit: Norfolk Police

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 


Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Six year old Sammy Shelton from Bradwell near Great Yarmouth finds rare fossil tooth on Bawdsey beach Suffolk.

Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Conroy and Sarah Robinson are the owners of Coral Bay in Gorleston. The

Enjoy piña coladas and jerk chicken at restaurant's new bottomless brunch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Sign in road

Emergency roadworks set up on main seafront road after sewer collapse

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A disqualified driver pretended to forget their identity when stopped in the Yarmouth Area. 

Disqualified driver stopped in Yarmouth pretends to forget identity

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon