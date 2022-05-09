Police hunt wanted man from Great Yarmouth

Jack Docherty is wanted for failing to appear at court - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 28-year-old man from Great Yarmouth is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Police are asking for help to trace Jack Docherty who is also known to visit Gorleston.

He is white, of stocky build, around 5ft 9in, with brown eyes and is balding with light brown hair.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

