Police hunt wanted man in Great Yarmouth

Alan Hetherington, 34, is wanted by police for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man thought to be in the Great Yarmouth area is wanted by police for breaching his parole licence.

Alan Hetherington, 34, is described as white, approximately 5ft 7, of medium build and clean-shaven with short light brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen Hetherington or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.