News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Police hunt wanted man in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:00 PM July 7, 2022
Police seek man thought to be in Great Yarmouth

Alan Hetherington, 34, is wanted by police for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man thought to be in the Great Yarmouth area is wanted by police for breaching his parole licence.

Alan Hetherington, 34, is described as white, approximately 5ft 7, of medium build and clean-shaven with short light brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen Hetherington or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Channel 4 Hunted series winner Sarah Kibble reveals insider secrets after she won the show

Hunted winner reveals show secrets in Instagram diary

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Jason Statham PA IMAGES

Norfolk Live News

7 famous faces with Great Yarmouth links

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks on Great Yarmouth seafront Picture supplied by TMS Media

Where you can watch fireworks in Great Yarmouth this summer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Jack Jay who plays Captain Jack Hawkseye.Picture: Streetview Marketing

Football club president is face known to thousand of Hippodrome fans

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon