Police hunt wanted man with links to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

Carl Seabrook is wanted by police. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are hunting a wanted man with links to Norfolk and Waveney.

Carl Seabrook, 37, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft and of a medium build.

It is believed Seabrook has links to Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Lowestoft.

Police are asking anyone with information about Seabrook or his whereabouts to contact them on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.