Police investigating after suspected arson on Yarmouth dunes

James Weeds

Published: 12:16 PM August 26, 2022
Fire engines and police car at North Drive.

Fire and police were by the dunes close to North Drive in Great Yarmouth on Thursday night. - Credit: James Weeds

Police are looking for information about two fires being potentially deliberately started on Great Yarmouth beach.

At around 9.50pm on Thursday, crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Norfolk Constabulary attended a scene on the dunes by North Drive.

Police had been contacted at 9.43pm following complaints of a fire on the dunes, but they believe there may have been at least two fires set.

A police spokesperson said: "It is being treated as arson and we are investigating."

North drive dunes from the air.

It is believed two fires were set on the dunes by North Drive in Great Yarmouth on Thursday night. - Credit: Google

Appliances from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the scene and used hand appliances to extinguish the fire. The stop message was received at 10.12pm.

By the scene, several people had gathered around Shakespeare Avenue and Milton Road, while police had put a caution sign on the southbound lane of North Drive.

Police are asking anyone with information on the fires to contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team at Gorleston, quoting reference CAD 484 of 25 August 2022.

