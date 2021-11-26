Primary pupil sexually assaulted on way to school

A pupil has reported being sexually assaulted on her way to Ormiston Herman Academy. - Credit: Archant

A primary pupil was sexually assaulted on her way to school in Gorleston.

Police are investigating the incident, which is reported to have happened between 9.10am and 9.25am on Tuesday, November 23 in an alleyway near Cambridge Avenue and Oriel Way.

The victim, a young girl, was walking to Ormiston Herman Academy when she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately before walking the rest of the way with her.

The incident was disclosed to the school the following day and immediately reported to police.

Detectives have been working with the victim, her family, and Ormiston Herman Academy to establish the circumstances.

The suspect is described as white, about 50-years-old, had short shaven hair and beard and was wearing blue jacket and jeans.

Detective Inspector Tom Smith, from Great Yarmouth CID, said: “We’re working to establish the full circumstances of the incident and to help us build this picture, we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man matching the description around Cambridge Avenue and Oriel Way between 9.10am and 9.25am on Tuesday morning.

“We know the area would have been busy with people at the time on the school run so we would urge anyone who thinks they could help our enquiries to come forward.

“We know and understand this type of incident will cause concern within the local community and in efforts to address this, local uniformed officers will be carrying out additional patrols.

"We’d encourage members of the public with any particularly concerns to approach and speak with these officers or call us and ask to speak with your local beat manager.”

A spokesperson for Ormiston Herman Academy said: “We can confirm that one of our pupils reported a serious incident that took place on Tuesday, on their way to the academy.

“As soon as this was disclosed to us on Wednesday, we immediately informed the police and other relevant authorities.

"We have been working very closely with the police on this matter and providing all the necessary support to those involved.

“We recognise that this will cause concern in the local community, and we are continuing to take every action possible to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our pupils, including enhancing our safeguarding and security processes within the academy, as a precautionary measure.

"We will also be providing all the support we can to pupils, staff and family members who have been affected, and have communicated with parents about this.

“We would encourage anyone with any information to contact the police directly about this incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting crime number 36/87613/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.