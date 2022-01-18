News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Brick thrown through window in spate of burglaries in Great Yarmouth area

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:39 PM January 18, 2022
Norfolk Police have linked a spate of burglaries in the Great Yarmouth area, including one in The Craft, Winterton-on-Sea.

Police have linked a spate of burglaries in the Great Yarmouth area, including one in The Craft, Winterton-on-Sea. - Credit: Google

Police have linked a spate of burglaries across the Great Yarmouth area in which windows were smashed and jewellery stolen.

Three burglaries were reported in the area on Monday, January 17.

At 9am, a property was entered in The Craft in Winterton-on-Sea through a smashed window.

Between 11.30am and 1.50pm, a house in California Avenue in Scratby was broken into and a quantity of jewellery and cash were taken.

A brick was thrown through the window of a third house in The Glebe in Hemsby some time between 8am and 1pm.

Cash was stolen from this address.

Four similar burglaries in the area occurred over the last month and have been linked with the above incidents.

Officers are asking anybody who witnessed an incident or any suspicious activity during the times mentioned to contact Great Yarmouth CID via 101, quoting crime reference number 36/4177/22.

They are also asking anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the areas at the time to come forward.

Alternatively , people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

