Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Police cracking down on anti-social motorbike riders

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:34 AM April 19, 2021   
A motorcyclist is in a serious condition after crashing into a telegraph pole. Picture: Met Police

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition after crashing into a telegraph pole. Picture: Met Police - Credit: Archant

Police are taking action against motorcyclists in the Lowestoft area who have been involved in anti-social behaviour over the past few weeks.

Numerous people have contacted police in the south Lowestoft area about concerns of motorcycles being driven dangerously, predominantly in the Kirkley Run area, with the riders not wearing helmets, consequently putting themselves and other members of the public at risk.

Police say the activities are anti-social, disruptive and intimidating as well as dangerous to local residents in the area.

Officers have urged people to come forward with any knowledge of who the perpetrators are so that police can take positive action against the offenders, quoting crime reference 37/18878/21

Contact Lowestoft police online: http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

