Police patrol targets anti-social behaviour and drug use



Liz Coates

Published: 3:05 PM August 31, 2022
PC George Smith out on patrol in Great Yarmouth

PC George Smith has been out on patrol in North Yarmouth gathering anecdotal evidence which could lead to targeted action. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A new beat manager has been out on patrol and gathering evidence in Great Yarmouth.

PC George Smith, beat manager for North Yarmouth, was out and about in Wellesley Road and Princes Road over the weekend along with a member of Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

PC George Smith on patrol in North Yarmouth

PC George Smith outside the Wellesley Recreation Ground which forms part of his beat area. - Credit: Norfolk Police

He was inviting residents to take part in an online crime survey to record any problems with anti-social behaviour or drug use in the area - evidence that could lead to targeted action, a statement said.

Covering the area between Regent Road and the north end of Caister Road, PC Smith's role involves dealing with community issues, helping solve local problems and engaging with the public.

Increasing patrols around the Wellesley Recreation Ground - which has also recently seen CCTV cameras installed around the grounds - is one of PC Smith's priorities.

"I am making that a regular part of my beat because I want to get to know the people in the area and find out how they are doing," he said previously.









