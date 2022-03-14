News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Police patrol two areas of town under Street Safe scheme

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:03 PM March 14, 2022
Middlegate Estate

Funding on the Middlegate Estate must be spent or committed by the end of March 2022. - Credit: James Weeds

Police have patrolled another two areas of Great Yarmouth that have been flagged up in an online crime concern reporting tool.

PC Dale Chusonis could be seen out on patrol in the Middlegate Estate and Lancaster Road areas on Friday and Saturday.

He was on patrol in the south of the town as part of the police's response to the Street Safe scheme, where people can report areas of concern that officers should look at.

A statement on Great Yarmouth Police's social media sites said: "This initiative will help us to ensure that our time patrolling is spent in the areas where it will have the greatest impact for local residents."

If you have concerns regarding where you live, report it via the Street Safe website  at www.police.uk/pu/notices/streetsafe/street-safe/

Police say that in January there were 262 crimes reported in the south area of Great Yarmouth, with 104 of them being violent or sexual offences.

