Two teens remain under investigation after town park stabbing

Two teenagers remain under investigation following a stabbing in a town park, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to St George’s Park, in Great Yarmouth, shortly before 7.20pm on Sunday, October 10, last year following reports a man had been attacked.

The 18-year-old victim was with two other men in the park when they were approached by teenagers who attacked him and then stole two pedal bikes.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and enquiries led police to arrest two boys, aged 15 and 16, in nearby Crown Road and St Peters Road, on suspicion of GBH.

A spokesman for the force said they had been released under investigation and that enquiries were continuing.

At the time it was described as "a nasty assault". It is believed all involved were known to each other.

Two police cars remained at the scene of a stabbing in St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Monday. The incident happened the night before and two teenagers have been arrested.

Anyone with information should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 and quote incident number 356 of 10 October 2021.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.



