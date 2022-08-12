Police seize three vehicles including Range Rover in Great Yarmouth
Published: 7:03 AM August 12, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Police have seized three vehicles including a Range Rover during evening patrols in Great Yarmouth.
Officers seized the Range Rover and a Vauxhall van it was towing with a strap in Queens Place in the town at about 7pm on Thursday, August 11.
The car was found to have no stop lights and its driver had no licence, while neither vehicle was taxed.
Police then seized a third car in Kitchener Road at 9.30pm after it was found the Renault Clio driver had been driving on a non-EU licence over the allowed timeframe.
This meant their licence status had resorted back to their UK provisional.