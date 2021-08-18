Three arrested for arson, drugs, and theft after police swoop at hospital

Published: 1:23 PM August 18, 2021

Police swooped on a vehicle at Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston on Tuesday August 17, 2021. - Credit: David Blastock

Three people were arrested in Gorleston by officers investigating an arson in Great Yarmouth.

Police stopped a Ford Focus in the car park of the James Paget University Hospital at about midday on Tuesday (August 17) arresting the driver and two passengers, in connection with an arson and other offences.

The car was on false plates.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life, drug driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, fraud, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon and theft of a pedal cycle.

Two passengers, men aged 18 and 30, were both arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of cannabis, and burglary.

The car was seized by police and all three suspects were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later released on bail until September 7 while inquiries continue.

The arson relates to an incident on St Peters Road on August 12 when a property was set on fire.