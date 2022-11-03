Police tackle knock-and-runners, arsonists and rowdy train station gang

Police have been tackling anti-social behaviour in three Broadland villages, including Acle - Credit: Archant/Submitted

Police have tackled the anti-social behaviour of youths in a trio of Broadland district villages, including a fire being started by a field and a gang causing a nuisance at a train station.

A report from beat officers belonging to Norfolk police's Acle Safer Neighbourhood Team said three problem areas had been addressed in Acle, Reedham and Lingwood.

The report said that, in Acle, officers tackled youths who were causing distress to residents by playing knock-and-run.

Knock down ginger was a problem in Acle - Credit: Submitted

Beat managers were able to quickly identify those involved and issue what were described as first-instance anti-social behaviour warning letters.

In Reedham, youths tried to start a fire next to a field, which was put out quickly by a member of the public.

The report said beat managers identified the youths involved through enquiries and joined forces with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to educate them on the seriousness of their actions.

The final incident tackled was at Lingwood train station.

The report said: "At Lingwood train station, loud, disruptive and intimidating behaviour was being displayed by a group of young people.

"Working with British Transport Police colleagues, the beat managers increased patrols and spoke to the suspects and their families, putting an end to the problem."

At Lingwood train station, loud, disruptive, and intimidating behaviour was being displayed by a group of young people. - Credit: Submitted

A statement from the Acle police beat team said: "On all three occasions, fast action, collaboration with other agencies and increased patrols in the affected locations meant the issues raised were solved and no more reports were made for these areas.

"This is a very positive results for the team."

The report relates to a September meeting of the Acle Safer Neighbourhood Team policing priority meeting.

Priorities set at that meeting for police to focus on over the ensuing three months were speeding and increased rural foot patrols for crime prevention.

The next priority setting meeting is from 7pm on December 6, and can be viewed via Microsoft Teams.

To watch or take part in the meeting, contact the Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing sntacle@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

The team can also be contacted by calling 101.