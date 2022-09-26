Police up patrols in north Yarmouth following safety fears

Police will step up patrols in Newtown following concerns that residents were feeling unsafe. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Reports of people feeling unsafe in the north end of Great Yarmouth has to led to increased police patrols.

At Thursday's Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) priority setting, it was agreed that police would up patrols in Newtown following reports of older people feeling unsafe due to antisocial behaviour (ASB) in the area.

The SNAP priority setting meeting at Smudgers Bar at Great Yarmouth Football Club saw Sgt Dan Smith and beat managers from across the town, and coastal and rural villages, discuss how their previous priorities had gone and what can be done going forward.

A dozen people attended the meeting, and all were included in voting for the next set of policing priorities for the town.

Also during the meeting, South Yarmouth beat manager PC Dale Chusonis was tasked with prioritising tackling ASB during the Halloween period, following residents raising concerns about people egging houses and letting off fireworks.

PC Chusonis pledged to communicate with independent shops about the selling of fireworks, eggs and flour to young people, and also engage with schools in the area, providing information about the use of such items and the law.

Reviewing South Yarmouth's previous priority of more police presence in some of the town's hotspots, PC Chusonis said over 160 patrols had taken place between May and July.

"As a result of the patrols, we had improvement in ASB and drug-taking," PC Chusonis said.

"We didn't eradicate the issue, but things did get better.

"And because we were targeting specific areas over a period of time, we became a familiar face and people recognised that."

Caister and Coastal Villages beat manager PC Christopher Martin said his previous priority had been "getting his face out there" and engaging with people around the Caister area.

PC Martin said it had been a success and people were approaching him more with their concerns. It was voted that PC Martin would continue to provide a visible presence around the coastal villages.

PC Gary May, beat manager for Rural Flegg Villages, was not able to attend the meeting but had relayed that he was passionate about continuing the priority of increasing police patrols and engaging with people out in the area.